Where to find Mitsumune near Amagasaki - Assassin's Creed Shadows

In need of allies to take on Wada Koretake's army, it's time to track down Mitsumune in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
For the Stolen Faith quest, you will need to track down Mitsumune, a potential ally in your upcoming fight against Wada Koretake. It's easier said than done, as the clues to his location can be a little off, and you may not be entirely used to the scout system just yet.

A map showing Mitsumune's location in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Source: Shacknews

Mitsumune can be found in the Izumi Settsu region, which is the first region you explore in the game. He is camping at the Nunobiki Falls, which are to the north of Amagasaki, in the northern part of the region. You'll have to cross the huge river that cuts off the top part of Izumi Settsu, where you will find Amagasaki on the coast. 

A range of mountains is directly to the north of Amagasaki, and Nunokiki Falls is on their southern edge. Use your scouts to check out the area after selecting the mission on your Objectives screen. This will cause the exact location to appear, and after that, use your Pathfinder ability to find a good trail, as making your way through the mountains can be quite frustrating. 

Mitsumune will be found at the bottom of the waterfall, so talk to him to progress the quest.

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

