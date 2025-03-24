Tekken 8 Season 2 Character Pass updated to show new & returning characters In a recent livestream, the Tekken team specified which upcoming DLC will be returning characters and which will be new fighters for the franchise.

The Tekken 8 developers have updated the graphics advertising the game’s Season 2 Character Pass. Anna Williams is first up on the list, but three more characters and two stages have yet to be seen. As a part of this update, we now know that two of the characters will be returning fighters and one will be a new character to the franchise’s roster.

The updated details of the Tekken 8 Season 2 Character Pass were revealed in a recent Tekken Talk livestream, as shared by EVO Business Development lead Mark Julio. There, we got a look at the newest details of the Season 2 Character Pass release schedule. Summer and autumn 2025 seasons will bring us returning characters in the series, which at this point could be characters like Bob, Armor King, Marduk, Lucky Chloe, Fahkumram, or Julia Chang, to name a few. Then, in winter 2025, we’re getting a fighter that hasn’t appeared in the franchise’s roster yet. Finally, stages are scheduled for release in summer and winter. The summer release will coincide with Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary.

The updated TEKKEN 8 Season 2 Character and Stage Pass graphic has been updated!



During the TEKKEN TALK the team mentioned they specified 'RETURNING CHARACTER' and 'NEW CHALLENGER' to describe the characters -- ALSO! They mentioned the colors are a bit of a hint. WHO IS IT!? pic.twitter.com/UoRPsqOtyz — Mark Julio 『マークマン』 (@MarkMan23) March 24, 2025

Anna Williams was a major subject of the stream, considering that she’s the first DLC character releasing in Tekken 8’s Season 2 DLC. That said, this Tekken Talk was extremely illuminating for what fans can expect this year. According to the developers, the colors that each unrevealed character are highlighted in may be a clue to who they are, so the community is likely to get to work trying to deduce which returning characters we’re getting.

With the updated Tekken 8 Season 2 Character Pass locked in, stay tuned for more information on the upcoming DLC for the game as news drops. You can keep up on the latest updates on the Tekken 8 topic.