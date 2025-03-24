Revenge of the Savage Planet is doubling down on satirical humor and cooperative play

While the closure of Typhoon Studios in 2021 cast doubt on a potential sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet, ex-staffers formed Raccoon Logic Studios later that year and acquired the rights to the sci-fi property. Now, the team of approximately 30 developers is ready to release Revenge of the Savage Planet, a follow-up that looks to put a larger emphasis on co-op while continuing the intergalactic hijinx of the original game.

I got to play Revenge of the Savage Planet at GDC 2025 and explored one of the several planets that’ll be featured in the full game. It was lush with trees, bushes, and other plantlife. I came across a pack of slime creatures that covered the ground in green ooze. Stepping on the slippery terrain caused my character to slide and flail around, making it hard to traverse and aim my weapon. These enemies were also resistant to my blaster, so I had to use a water gun to dispatch them.



Source: Raccoon Logic Studios

As I continued towards my objective on the far side of the planet, I kept running into obstacles. Hostile aliens, physical obstructions, and points of interests that caught my attention all delayed me in completing my quest objective. This is by design, as a developer on-site informed me. The studio’s goal was to put as many distractions as possible between the player and their objective, and I experienced that first-hand during my time with the game.

Although I played solo, I learned about how Revenge of the Savage Planet will improve cooperative gameplay. The sequel adds support for split-screen co-op, offering players a new way to adventure with a friend.



Source: Raccoon Logic Studios

I didn’t get the opportunity to build a base of operations of my own, but there was a pre-built one waiting for me. Prior to beginning my expedition, I changed my outfit and helmet, and adjusted the color pattern to look as ridiculous as possible.

Fans of Journey to the Savage Planet will get the continuation of that game’s story in this sequel. Now fired by Kindred Aerospace, you embark on a perilous adventure to return home while facing a vengeful corporation. We’ll see how it all lands when Revenge of the Savage Planet launches in May.

This preview is based on a demo played at GDC 2025. Revenge of the Savage Planet launches on May 8, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.