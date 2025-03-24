Should you confront Otama or Wakasa - Assassin's Creed Shadows It's time to take out the Golden Teppo, but with a high society that is filled with evil, picking the right target is key.

At the end of the tea ceremony in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will need to set your eyes on a new target, the Golen Teppo. It is the Golden Teppo who was there when your father died, and as you hold them responsible for his death, they are one of the first people you track down in the game.

After talking to all the guests at the tea ceremony, you are given the choice of confronting Otama or Wakasa based on the answers that they give you. You will need to confront Wakasa, as she is the Golden Teppo. Doing so means that she will lead you to her house for a game of cat and mouse, but you'll be able to grab the same weapon she shot you with earlier in the game and take her out. Ah, sweet justice.

It's a mistake to select Otama, not just because she is not the Golden Teppo, but because it will make getting to Wakasa harder in the long run. If you don't pick her and get to her in the house, you will need to get into Osaka Castle to do it, which is much harder.

