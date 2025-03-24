New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Should you confront Otama or Wakasa - Assassin's Creed Shadows

It's time to take out the Golden Teppo, but with a high society that is filled with evil, picking the right target is key.
Aidan O'Brien
At the end of the tea ceremony in Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will need to set your eyes on a new target, the Golen Teppo. It is the Golden Teppo who was there when your father died, and as you hold them responsible for his death, they are one of the first people you track down in the game. 

Naoe ready to take out a target in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Source: Ubisoft

After talking to all the guests at the tea ceremony, you are given the choice of confronting Otama or Wakasa based on the answers that they give you. You will need to confront Wakasa, as she is the Golden Teppo. Doing so means that she will lead you to her house for a game of cat and mouse, but you'll be able to grab the same weapon she shot you with earlier in the game and take her out. Ah, sweet justice.

It's a mistake to select Otama, not just because she is not the Golden Teppo, but because it will make getting to Wakasa harder in the long run. If you don't pick her and get to her in the house, you will need to get into Osaka Castle to do it, which is much harder.

For more Assassin's Creed guides and news, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed Shadows page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

