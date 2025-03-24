All tea ceremony answers - Assassin's Creed Shadows It's important to learn how to blend in at the tea ceremony in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Having little else to do in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the wealthy merchants and nobles of Sakai are all about having tea ceremonies. It's a way to show off how educated and traditional they can be, and you'll need to learn a thing or two about the subtle nuances of it all if you want to blend in and find the enemy known only as the Golden Teppo.

The correct answers to the questions about the tea ceremony with Imai Sokyu are as follows:

What is the purpose of the tea ceremony? - Either answer is perfectly valid, as you can pick between saying it is a spiritual experience or a place to make contracts. In Sakai, as in much of feudal Japan, it is both those things.

After a brief interruption, the ceremony will begin properly, and it's time to bow. You should choose to bow halfway to denote equal status among guests.

to denote equal status among guests. When you need to turn the bowl, make sure you turn it right twice to ensure that the more intricate side of the pattern is facing the quests, as a sign of respect.

to ensure that the more intricate side of the pattern is facing the quests, as a sign of respect. For the next part, you will need to present whatever gift you decided on earlier. While this doesn't actually matter at all, in the canon version of the story, Naoe gifts the bamboo ladle to Imai Sokyu.

Once the tea ceremony is complete, you will get to talk to the rest of the guests in the garden. Do so, paying close attention to what they say, as one of them will be the dreaded Golden Teppo that you wish to assassinate. After that, you will need to decide whether to confront Otama or Wakasa.

