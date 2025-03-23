Venom comes to Guilty Gear Strive this week as Season Pass 4's second character Venom has been revealed for release this coming week of March, and another update featuring the next character, Unika, is played for May.

The Arc World Tour 2024 Finals were this weekend, and with them came an enormous wealth of info about upcoming content for Guilty Gear Strive. It starts with Venom, who was confirmed to be coming out this coming week, right after the Finals are over. But we learned more than that. It seems Guilty Gear Strive is getting another update with Frame Data tool improvements alongside the next character, Unika, in May 2025, and then a new Ranked Match mode in June 2025.

These details were all revealed during the Arc World Tour 2024 Finals, before the final leg of the Guilty Gaer Strive tournament, as well as on Arc System Works’ YouTube channels. We got a full look at Venom, who looked as good as he ever has, alongside the details that he’s launching on March 24, 2025. Venom is an assassin that uses dark magic themed around billiard balls and cue stick. He can deploy up to four balls and shoot them at different angles depending on the normal he hits them with. Or he can charge a shot up to make the ball into a multi-hit projectile. He also has the oppressive Dark Angel projectile super, which eats through health even on block.

Venom is looking amazing with great new music to match, but that’s not all that was announced for Guilty Gear Strive. In addition to Venom launching this week, Guilty Gear Strive is getting the next character, Unika (who is a main character in the upcoming Dual Rulers anime), in May 2025 alongside an update that will improve frame data display tools in training mode. Then in June 2025, a new Ranked Mode will launch for the game in another update.

Venom, himself, is looking like his deliciously dastardly self, and he’s even joined by Robo Ky this time! As we await him tomorrow, stay tuned for more news on Guilty Gear Season Pass 4 right here at Shacknews.