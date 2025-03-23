How to get into the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Assassin's Creed Shadows This can be very confusing, depending on when you find it, but there is a way inside.

The Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be surprisingly annoying if you find it too early in your playthrough. If you are standing in front of a giant rock wall, wondering how to get past it, you'll need to invest a bit more time in the game.

How to get into the Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Source: Shacknews

The Makino Kurumazuka Kofun can be found in the Izumi Settsu region, specifically in the northern part of the Yawata Plains. You can only enter this Kofun if you are playing as Yasuke, so if you have yet to get to the part of the story where you unlock him, then you will need to stay playing and come back to the kofun later.

Source: Shacknews

At the top of the steps, you will find a box filled with ammo for your teppo, so make sure you have one of those in your loadout. Grab the explosive red barrel and carry it down the stairs, leaving it beside the rock-filled door at the bottom of the stairs. Walk back up the stairs a little bit, then shoot it to remove the rocks and get inside.

Once you get inside, there will be large crates that you need to move around to make your way through the kofun, so you won't be able to switch to Naoe. There will be parts where you need to move explosive barrels across gaps, and you can just throw them by holding the left trigger, aiming, and then hitting the right trigger. Other than that, it's a very straightforward kofun to make your way through.

