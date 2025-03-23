All lost page locations at the Byodoin Temple - Assassin's Creed Shadows The Byodoin Temple is hiding some lost pages, and finding them will net you another Knowledge Point in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Like many of the temples in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Byodoin Temple has some lost pages for you to find. Tracking them down will earn you a Knowledge Point, bringing you one step closer to unlocking new skills. In this guide, I'll show you where to find them.

Lost page locations at the Byodoin Temple in Assassin's Creed Shadows

There are two lost pages to be found at the Byodoin Temple, and both of them are actually pretty close to each other.

The first lost page

The first lost page can be found at the very top of the main temple building, so you will need to climb up it. As such, you will want Naoe to use her grappling hook, and Yasuke won't be much help to you here.

The second lost page

The second lost page can be found at a small wooden prayer building to the north of the main building. Walk inside, and you will find the second page.

If you need another easy Knowledge Point, make sure you grab all the lost pages at the Makinoodera Temple.