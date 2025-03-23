Where to assassinate Ember in The Kabukimono quest - Assassin's Creed Shadows Ember is obsessed with fire and destruction, so let's treat him to a little of his own medicine.

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ember is a member of a dangerous group called the Kabukimono. These villains torment the poor people of Izumi Settsu, and it will be up to you to seek revenge for their victims. You'll pick up this quest at a shrine just outside Amagasaki called the Nishinomiya Shrine. Chat with a monk there, and he'll set you on their trail.

Where to find Ember in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ember can be found near Osaka in the Izumi Settsu region. From the Kakurage on the east of town, head west, and you'll find him to the west of the Temple of Osaka, and north of the Fisherman's District. There are a lot of burnt buildings here, where Ember has been up to no good, as he seems to prefer hanging out near devastation and despair.

He will be accompanied by a lot of enemies, but they are all foolish enough to be standing near a large pile of explosive barrels, making this assassination job both easy and poetic. Throw a kunai at the barrels, and your work will be done. You can get a clear view by walking around the outer perimeter and jumping up on the roof of one of the shacks.

Once that job is done, make sure you take out the Grave Dancer, as he won't be too far away.