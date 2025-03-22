New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - March 22, 2025

It's March Madness Saturday at Shacknews featuring no college hoops talk whatsoever.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

NOVELTY GRILL???

We pay tribute to the legendary George Foreman by remembering the time that he met Hank Hill. Rest in peace.

This ain't ballet

Step back into the world of John Wick with this trailer for Ballerina.

The Electric Slide

I'm starting to wonder about the Russos...

Ecco of Wisdom

You wouldn't think a game like Ecco the Dolphin would be incredibly hard and neither did Grand POOBear, but it's always the end that gets you.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola