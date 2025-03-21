New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dreamhaven teams with Geoff Keighley for reveal showcase next week

The Dreamhaven Showcase will reveal what's coming from the publisher founded by former Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime.
Ozzie Mejia
Dreamhaven
A few years have passed since former Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime departed from the powerhouse publisher that he helped found. He has since bet on himself and on some other former Blizzard workers on a new endeavor called Dreamhaven. While the new publisher has revealed some titles, the time has come for a formal showcase for the team's upcoming slate of games. Who better to help them host it than the Ryan Seacrest of video games, Geoff Keighley?

The Dreamhaven Showcase will be held on Tuesday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET. It'll mark the first time that Geoff Keighley has co-hosted an event with a single publisher as the focus. Look for an update on some of Dreamhaven's previously announced titles. This includes the two-screen co-op RPG Sunderfolk, which is being developed by the team at Secret Door. Plus, look for news on Lynked: Banner of the Spark, the action RPG from the folks at FuzzyBot that's currently on Steam Early Access, specifically an update regarding its 1.0 release. Dreamhaven has also indicated that an unrevealed project will be on display.

Taking turns with different characters, playing Sunderfolk from Dreamhaven
Sunderfolk
Source: Dreamhaven

September will mark five years since Mike Morhaime announced the formation of Dreamhaven. That announcement came two years after Morhaime stepped down as Blizzard CEO.

We'll have our eye on the Dreamhaven Showcase this coming Tuesday. Keep it on Shacknews for any major updates.

Senior Editor
