Evening Reading - March 21, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. I'm here at the Oakland International Airport waiting on my flight home from GDC. That means it's an abbreviated round of news, memes, and entertainment for this week! This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's dangerous to Minecraft alone

I built my kids a Zelda inspired Minecraft Adventure map. 60+ hours. Nearly 2 months of steady work. It has reminded me of when my Dad made board games for me when I was little. I am very proud of myself. I hope you have fun kids; your Dad loved making it. 💚🥹



[image or embed] — Joey ST 🇨🇦 (@joeyst.bsky.social) March 21, 2025 at 11:50 AM

It's two great tastes that go great together.

Now you're playing with Advance power

The Game Boy Advance is 24 years old! Hard to believe it was only on the market for a few years before the Nintendo DS launched. Mario, Pokémon, Zelda, Fire Emblem, Metroid, Golden Sun, Castlevania, Final Fantasy, Mega Man, Sonic... So many good memories!



[image or embed] — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) March 21, 2025 at 9:35 AM

The Game Boy generation will never be beat, even if the DS did have a good run.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're giving all the flowers to the wonderful women of Frame Fatales. They finished this year's Frost Fatales event with $150,595 raised for the National Women's Law Center. We're excited to come back after the Labor Day weekend and watch you do it all again.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Chucknews

"We're supposed to be unbiased. What are we, Fox News?! What are we Fox News in here now? This ain't Fox News, we don't have to repeat everything the idiots say every day." - Charles Barkley



[image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) March 20, 2025 at 1:22 PM

Charles Barkley gifts us the gift of himself for March Madness.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

John Cena whined and whined until Cody Rhodes came down to verbally smack him around.

Tonight in video game music

Tee Lopes is bringing some Hard Times.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for March!