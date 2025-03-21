New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Locking into Valve's Deadlock, Part Deux

We're going live again with Deadlock to see what the souls have in store for us this week!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s the end of another fine work week here at Shacknews, and we have some great stuff to cap it off with. Shortly, we’re going to settle into another round of Deadlock livestreaming. Last week saw us play mostly Shiv in our matches, including a grueling 66-minute gauntlet that resulted in victory. Will I finally get to show off my Holliday this week? I sure hope so.

Deadlock is currently only available in early access and, generally speaking, you can only get in if you have someone already in the game, or a Valve developer, invite you. I, myself, have been playing the heck out of Shiv and Holliday and fancy myself a fine player of both.

Come find out if I get to strap on my boots and settle scores with a big iron on my hip, AKA play Holliday, when we go live with Deadlock on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

As always, we appreciate all of you who tune into our livestreams. It’s why we bring you shows like Pop! Goes the Culture, The Stevetendo Show, Indie-licious, and our fighting game lab streams. If you appreciate what we do as well and would like to support it, then please consider following and subscribing. It helps us out a lot and you can subscribe for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free subscription to use as you please. If you’d like use it on us, we’d be happy to have it.

Just like Holliday says, show me your face long enough and “I know how to make it hurt.” Come watch as we sling bullets and steal souls on another Deadlock stream!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola