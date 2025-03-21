ShackStream: Locking into Valve's Deadlock, Part Deux We're going live again with Deadlock to see what the souls have in store for us this week!

It’s the end of another fine work week here at Shacknews, and we have some great stuff to cap it off with. Shortly, we’re going to settle into another round of Deadlock livestreaming. Last week saw us play mostly Shiv in our matches, including a grueling 66-minute gauntlet that resulted in victory. Will I finally get to show off my Holliday this week? I sure hope so.

Deadlock is currently only available in early access and, generally speaking, you can only get in if you have someone already in the game, or a Valve developer, invite you. I, myself, have been playing the heck out of Shiv and Holliday and fancy myself a fine player of both.

Come find out if I get to strap on my boots and settle scores with a big iron on my hip, AKA play Holliday, when we go live with Deadlock on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Just like Holliday says, show me your face long enough and “I know how to make it hurt.” Come watch as we sling bullets and steal souls on another Deadlock stream!