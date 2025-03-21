Rocket League Sideswipe removed from iOS in European nations The mobile Rocket League spinoff is unavailable to download or update on iOS through the Epic Games Store and Tim Sweeney says Epic Games doesn't know why.

Misfortune struck the player base of Rocket League mobile spinoff Sideswipe on Apple devices in the EU, as the game is currently unavailable to download or update on iOS devices in European nations. Publisher Epic Games has addressed the situation, claiming this was an issue on Apple’s end, and the group doesn’t know why it has happened just yet. Epic Games is reportedly in contact with Apple now to sort out the matter.

Epic Games and developer Pysonix addressed the issue affecting Rocket League Sideswipe in the EU on the Rocket League Status social media channel. While the original post simply shares confirmation of the issue, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says Apple is at fault. His teams are working to understand what happened and find a solution.

Apple removed Rocket League Sideswipe from Epic Games Store distribution on iOS in the European Union. Our team is working with Apple to understand why this happened and how to get it back up.

Rocket League Sideswipe was announced in 2021 and released in the same year, but it’s had a storied history alongside Epic Games and its legal battles with Apple. Epic Games was actually forced to leak Sideswipe and another mobile game in its court case with Apple over the removal of Fortnite from iOS. However, through EU’s DMA and a ruling against Google allowing other app stores on its ecosystem, Epic Games was also able launch an Epic Games Store app on iOS that allowed it to bring games like Rocket League Sideswipe and Fortnite to players in Europe.

While it remains to be seen what caused Apple to stop support of Sideswipe on iOS through the Epic Games Store, it’s likely we’ll find out soon. Stay tuned to the Epic Games Store topic for further updates.