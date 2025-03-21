Pokemon TCG Pocket announces Shining Revelry booster pack coming this March Shiny Pokemon are coming to TCG Pocket's next set of cards at the end of this month.

The next booster set of cards has been announced for Pokemon TCG Pocket, and it will be coming just before the end of March. The developers have announced the Shining Revelry set and, as any Pokemon fan might have guessed, the headliner here is the arrival of Shiny Pokemon that will add unique versions of our favorite pokemon monsters to the game. We’re also getting new trainer and Pokemon cards from the Paldea region in the Scarlet and Violet games.

The Pokemon Company announced the Shining Revelry booster set for TCG Pocket in a new trailer that came out this week. The set will be launching on March 27, 2025 and will contain 110 new cards from the game. The best prizes in the pack will be Shiny Pokemon. Introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver, these are Pokemon with unique color palettes that have traditionally been extremely rare to find in the games. With Paldea trainers and Pokemon also coming to the set, Scarlet and Violet are getting a boost of representation in the game as well.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has continued to be an enormously popular game worldwide. We weren’t wild about the game’s predatory monetization in our review, but it’s hard to deny the addictive allure of the game. That’s likely a big part of what led it to over 100 million downloads worldwide since its launch. The Pokemon Company and DeNA know full well what they’ve got to, as the game is getting regular updates and expansions like Shining Revelry, though not every update has went smoothly.

Regardless, it looks like players can look forward to another set in Shining Revelry later this month. Stay tuned to the Pokemon TCG Pocket topic for further updates and coverage.