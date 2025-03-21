Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Can we reach The Finals? A new season of The Finals has arrived with a new mode, new weapons to unlock, and a new Battle Pass to push through.

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta reach the finals on Friday! The only way to do that is to actually play The Finals, which is what I’ll be doing today on this week’s episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews. Please come and say hello as I do my best to harness my latent FPS skills.

The Finals livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on March 21, 2025 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be diving into some of the quick play game modes, likely starting with Power Shift, moving over to Quick Cash, with a high chance of digging into the new Team Deathmatch mode.

In case you’ve been living under a rock on the moon, The Finals is one of the best FPS games released in a long time. It’s so good in fact, that it won the Shacknews Best FPS of 2024 award. The game manages to mix together excellent movement and traversal, competitive gunplay and class creativity, and destructible environments into a high-octane experience.

While you’re chilling out with me in our stream of The Finals, take a moment to hit that follow button. You can also subscribe for free if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. There are a few other ways you can support Shacknews too, which I’ll tell you about over on the livestream. See you soon!