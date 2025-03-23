Weekend Discussion - March 23, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

There's an interesting backstory for this particular puzzle.

Listen to Matt Stone and Trey Parker talk about Cartman

I love how much these two love Cartman. I think it might be time to rewatch South Park.

Replace everything with a coin

Prediction: It might not be possible if you definitely need 70 stars to clear it properly.

Let's learn about banks!

I wonder what we'd do if we didn't have banks anymore...

...Probably go back to doing and needing things like this

This bloke is so clever

Let's investigate Hyrule

Tears of the Kingdom is a perfect game. I love that these little "boring" places exist. I think it adds a bit more flavor to the experience.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.