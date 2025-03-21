Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 21: Wreckfest 2 goes into Early Access

The Steam Spring Sale may be over, but there's a new deal that should excite those who visit Shacknews. Wreckfest has been a favorite around these parts for years, but now it's time to officially begin the march to its sequel. Wreckfest 2 is now in early access and there's an introductory sale on Steam ready to roll out.

Elsewhere, GOG.com and the Ubisoft Store are in the middle of their Spring Sales. Plus, several storefronts are celebrating the best from Square Enix.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Pacific Drive, Homeworld 3, Wild Hearts, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Gravity Circuit, Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, Racine, and Cavern of Dreams. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Kill The Crows, Thief of Thieves, and Psudoregalia. Pay $12 or more to also receive Control Ultimate Edition, Beyond: Two Souls, Darksiders 3, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Through the Woods and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones. Pay $8 or more to also receive Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Dread Templar, and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin. Pay $12 or more to also receive Viscerafest and Forgive Me Father. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

