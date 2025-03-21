Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 21: Wreckfest 2 goes into Early Access

The Steam Spring Sale may be over, but there's a new deal that should excite those who visit Shacknews. Wreckfest has been a favorite around these parts for years, but now it's time to officially begin the march to its sequel. Wreckfest 2 is now in early access and there's an introductory sale on Steam ready to roll out.
Elsewhere, GOG.com and the Ubisoft Store are in the middle of their Spring Sales. Plus, several storefronts are celebrating the best from Square Enix.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $19.79 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - FREE until 3/27
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Redemption Reapers - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- Sands of Aura - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Forspoken - $20.99 (70% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $11.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $19.24 (73% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.69 (76% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $5.69 (91% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.87 (88% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $10.65 (29% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $33.27 (33% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $34.16 (43% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $36.99 (47% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $34.99 (42% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $28.99 (42% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $13.89 (77% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.89 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.87 (67% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.85 (63% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $5.25 (91% off)
Gamersgate
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $15.83 (47% off)
- Open Roads [Steam] - $12.31 (38% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $9.00 (85% off)
- Creatures of Ava [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Indika [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.37 (87% off)
GamesPlanet
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $36.61 (48% off)
- Balatro [Steam] - $10.70 (29% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $15.99 (47% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $14.99 (63% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $42.39 (47% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- Yes, Your Grace - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/2)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/6)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 5/7)
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Thing Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $11.99 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $11.99 (60% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes - $24.99 (50% off)
- Anger Foot - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $9.99 (50% off)
- Peglin - $13.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $24.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Wants to Die - $14.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- God of War - $19.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $14.79 (63% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gunbrella - $7.49 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $7.99 (60% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $4.99 (75% off)
- Prodeus - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $4.99 (80% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Immortality - $9.99 (50% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $13.19 (67% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $11.37 (65% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Chorus - $4.99 (80% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $3.74 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Medium - $19.99 (60% off)
- Biomutant - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $4.99 (75% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $7.99 (80% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $9.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $17.84 (40% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $7.49 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $9.30 (81% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $4.99 (80% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $15.74 (65% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $4.99 (90% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles - $14.99 (25% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Tomb Raider Anniversary - $0.98 (89% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 7,500 deals to be found during the GOG.com Spring Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition [Steam] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Fantasian Neo Dimension [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws [Ubisoft] - $30.80 (56% off)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Pacific Drive, Homeworld 3, Wild Hearts, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Gravity Circuit, Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, Racine, and Cavern of Dreams. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Kill The Crows, Thief of Thieves, and Psudoregalia. Pay $12 or more to also receive Control Ultimate Edition, Beyond: Two Souls, Darksiders 3, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Through the Woods and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones. Pay $8 or more to also receive Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Dread Templar, and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin. Pay $12 or more to also receive Viscerafest and Forgive Me Father. These activate on Steam.
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition [Steam] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Fantasian Neo Dimension [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Visions of Mana [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Spring Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $24.99 (50% off)
- Skull and Bones - $23.99 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.10 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition - $48.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $8.00 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $6.00 (90% off)
- Anno 1800 - $6.00 (90% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- Wreckfest 2 [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Fantasian Neo Dimension - $37.49 (25% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- Visions of Mana - $38.99 (35% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $29.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- LIVE A LIVE - $19.99 (60% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $23.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Capcom Spring Sale
- Monster Hunter Stories - $19.79 (34% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $38.39 (43% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Spring Sale.
- Electronic Arts Spring Sale
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $8.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts Spring Sale.
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $42.76 (48% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $2.99 (90% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/24)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $19.99 (60% off)
- Teardown - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Arma 3 - $3.59 (88% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
