Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 21: PlayStation Mega March

March is a pretty "mega" month to celebrate. Just this week alone, people got to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the Game Developers Conference, and March Madness. So why not keep the good times rolling with PlayStation's Mega March. This sale is going into its second week and features games like God of War Ragnarok, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Metaphor: ReFantazio, just to name a few.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mega March
- God of War Ragnarok - $29.39 (58% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $52.49 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 2 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins - $55.99 (20% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Neva - $15.99 (20% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $29.69 (67% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Visions of Mana - $38.99 (35% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 - $27.49 (45% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $29.99 (25% off)
- DOOM Anthology - $27.99 (65% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $17.99 (40% off)
- Stardew Valley - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - $29.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mega March Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Arma Reforger - $31.99 (20% off)
- DayZ Cool Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $12.49 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - $37.49 (25% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $52.49 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 1+2 - $39.98 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road - $17.99 (70% off)
- Persona Collection - $49.49 (45% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition - $64.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (80% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition - $42.89 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Call of Duty Franchise Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $24.49 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Call of Duty Franchise Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.49 (30% off)
- NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Square Enix Publisher Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Fantasian Neo Dimension - $37.49 (25% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $52.49 (30% off)
- More from the Nintendo Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Jackbox Games Spring Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $11.99 (40% off)
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $4.99 (50% off)
- Fibbage XL - $4.99 (50% off)
- Devolver Digital Spring Sale
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition - $3.99 (86% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $4.49 (70% off)
- Broforce - $1.99 (86% off)
- Terra Nil - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Sword of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $1.99 (86% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $2.49 (75% off)
- Disc Room - $2.99 (80% off)
- Downwell - $1.99 (33% off)
- More from the Nintendo Devolver Digital Spring Sale.
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Little Kitty, Big City - $16.24 (35% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Golf Story - $2.69 (82% off)
- Undertale - $9.89 (34% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 21: PlayStation Mega March