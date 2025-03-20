Evening Reading - March 20, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Deliver At All Costs - Release Date Trailer #FarOutGames #Konami #DeliverAtAllCosts pic.twitter.com/WMA0947XkV— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 20, 2025
- Assassin's Creed Shadows review: Move like water, strike like lightning
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition review: The marvelous return of Mira
- Warframe: 1999 isn't Warframe 2, but it's definitely Warframe, too
- FBC: Firebreak wants players to have fun without feeling like they've got a second job
- Winter Burrow finds coziness in the survival genre
- Seattle Mariners MLB team partners with Nintendo to rep the Switch 2 on their jerseys
- Painkiller is getting rebooted by 3D Realms & Anshar Studios later this year
- Tesla recalls over 46,000 Cybertrucks due to exterior panels falling off
- Metaphor: ReFantazio developer explains why ATLUS games are hard
- U.S. and Canadian video game workers launch union with Communications Workers of America
Someone get this little lady a waffle!
I'm the same way with French Toast, kid. pic.twitter.com/pDduOeiNAW— E=MC HAMMERTIME (@scs_real) March 20, 2025
I feel her pain.
GrandPOOBear's resurgence continues
His video editors are crushing it. Great to see one of my favorite YouTubers kicking butt.
Dunkey plays Split Fiction
That game seems to be the hot ticket these days.
Who's the father of Luke Skywalker?
I bet the producers of the show loved The Last Jedi too.
One simple trick...
Really makes you think.
Memester Hunter
This is what we're missing with no Gathering Hub... pic.twitter.com/pMpO6wOkb1— Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) March 19, 2025
Max is right. We need a Gathering Hub.
Got a Problem? Have you considered a trip to Japan?
March 18, 2025
It's been six years since my last trip to Japan... Maybe I should give this a try.
Teacher playing Wordle with her class
That is actually a great idea!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 20, 2025.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
