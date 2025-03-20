Evening Reading - March 20, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Someone get this little lady a waffle!

I'm the same way with French Toast, kid. pic.twitter.com/pDduOeiNAW — E=MC HAMMERTIME (@scs_real) March 20, 2025

I feel her pain.

GrandPOOBear's resurgence continues

His video editors are crushing it. Great to see one of my favorite YouTubers kicking butt.

Dunkey plays Split Fiction

That game seems to be the hot ticket these days.

Who's the father of Luke Skywalker?

I bet the producers of the show loved The Last Jedi too.

One simple trick...

Really makes you think.

Memester Hunter

This is what we're missing with no Gathering Hub... pic.twitter.com/pMpO6wOkb1 — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) March 19, 2025

Max is right. We need a Gathering Hub.

Got a Problem? Have you considered a trip to Japan?

It's been six years since my last trip to Japan... Maybe I should give this a try.

Teacher playing Wordle with her class

That is actually a great idea!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

