Commandos: Origins pre-orders open ahead of next month's release The iconic Commandos series is ready for a comeback next month and long-time fans can enjoy an early bird discount.

Commandos: Origins is now available for pre-order, giving players an opportunity to scoop up a pretty discount across PC and current-gen consoles. The game marks a revival of a much-beloved series that has been dormant for a few years outside of HD remasters.

As of March 20, 2025, Commandos: Origins has officially opened its pre-order gates, giving players on PC a 10 percent discount for pre-ordering any version of the game. For players on Xbox Series X/S, a 10 percent discount is up for grabs for the Standard Edition while the Deluxe Edition has received a 15 percent discount.



Source: Claymore Game Studios & Kalypso Media

The Deluxe Edition offers six Commando skins based on the characters from Commandos 2, a 3D printing template for a bust of the Green Beret, a digital calendar, and the original soundtrack featuring 15 symphonic tracks.

For those getting up to speed, Commandos: Origins is a revival of the iconic Commandos franchise that saw its last entry in 2006. However, this game was in first-person perspective, which didn’t resonate with fans of the original top-down tactical game. Since then, the original titles received some HD remastered but Origins looks to take us back to the roots.

Origins features six commandos, many of who are making a return from Commandos 2: Men of Courage. Jack “the Green Beret” O’Hara, Thomas “the Sapper” Hancock, Francis T. “the Sniper” Woolridge, Samuel “the Driver” Brooklyn, James “the Marine” Blackwood, and Rene “the Spy” Duchamp. Fans will notice that James Blackwood used to be the Diver but now has a new title while Sidney Perkins has been replaced as the Driver.

As the name suggests, Commandos: Origins is the beginning of the elite squad that players have come to love. This story will be told across 10 campaign missions in a variety of environments from the Arctic to the African desert. Our hands-on with the Steam Next Fest demo had us infiltrating a coastal island locale. The game will also feature two-player co-op via online play or splitscreen.

With pre-orders now open, there’s not long now until Commandos: Origins lands on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on April 9, 2025. Retail version will be available in selected regions on May 22 with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 digital versions available later this year.