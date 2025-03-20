New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Commandos: Origins pre-orders open ahead of next month's release

The iconic Commandos series is ready for a comeback next month and long-time fans can enjoy an early bird discount.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Claymore Game Studios & Kalypso Media
2

Commandos: Origins is now available for pre-order, giving players an opportunity to scoop up a pretty discount across PC and current-gen consoles. The game marks a revival of a much-beloved series that has been dormant for a few years outside of HD remasters.

As of March 20, 2025, Commandos: Origins has officially opened its pre-order gates, giving players on PC a 10 percent discount for pre-ordering any version of the game. For players on Xbox Series X/S, a 10 percent discount is up for grabs for the Standard Edition while the Deluxe Edition has received a 15 percent discount.

Commandos: Origins Deluxe Edition image showing included contents

Source: Claymore Game Studios & Kalypso Media

The Deluxe Edition offers six Commando skins based on the characters from Commandos 2, a 3D printing template for a bust of the Green Beret, a digital calendar, and the original soundtrack featuring 15 symphonic tracks.

For those getting up to speed, Commandos: Origins is a revival of the iconic Commandos franchise that saw its last entry in 2006. However, this game was in first-person perspective, which didn’t resonate with fans of the original top-down tactical game. Since then, the original titles received some HD remastered but Origins looks to take us back to the roots.

Origins features six commandos, many of who are making a return from Commandos 2: Men of Courage. Jack “the Green Beret” O’Hara, Thomas “the Sapper” Hancock, Francis T. “the Sniper” Woolridge, Samuel “the Driver” Brooklyn, James “the Marine” Blackwood, and Rene “the Spy” Duchamp. Fans will notice that James Blackwood used to be the Diver but now has a new title while Sidney Perkins has been replaced as the Driver.

As the name suggests, Commandos: Origins is the beginning of the elite squad that players have come to love. This story will be told across 10 campaign missions in a variety of environments from the Arctic to the African desert. Our hands-on with the Steam Next Fest demo had us infiltrating a coastal island locale. The game will also feature two-player co-op via online play or splitscreen.

With pre-orders now open, there’s not long now until Commandos: Origins lands on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on April 9, 2025. Retail version will be available in selected regions on May 22 with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 digital versions available later this year.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola