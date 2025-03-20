What are Bird Wyverns in Monster Hunter Wilds? Here's what you're looking for when someone tasks you with finding a Bird Wyvern.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Bird Wyverns are less common than you might expect if you're coming to Wilds from older games in the series. They're few in number, but by the time you first encounter them, they pose a steeper challenge than almost any of the monsters encountered during the first few chapters.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Bird Wyvern guide explains what kinds of monster fall into this category and what to expect from them.

All Bird Wyverns in Monster Hunter Wilds

Older Monster Hunter games are full of Bird Wyverns and often use them for tutorial and early-game quests, with the likes of Jaggi, Wroggi, Great Izuchi, and Pukei-Pukei frequently showing up in low-level quests. Wilds does not. In fact, you don't even see a Bird Wyvern until after you clear the story campaign and get access to high rank environments. As of launch, Wilds only has two Bird Wyverns.

Yian Kut-Ku

Your first task after the credits roll is hunting a Yian Kut-Ku. This fire-breathing bird is deadly not just for the balls of flame it spews at you, but for the fact that it can send you flying if it makes contact during one of its rampages. Yian Kut-Ku moves quickly and can follow a rampage with a fireball attack, so it's a deadly combo. This monster calls the Iceshard Cliffs and Scarlet Forest its home, and it's weak to thunder and ice attacks – not water.

Gypceros

Gypceros is a deadly monster, as it can, and will, poison you frequently with its dash attack. It can also stun you with a flash attack and extend its tail to slap you from afar. Gypceros moves quickly and will often flee, so this is one fight worth changing your multiplayer lobby settings and inviting friends to make the fight quicker. It's weak to fire and may appear everywhere except the Scarlet Forest. Weapons from Yian Kut-Ku or the Brute Wyvern Quematrice are good options for this battle.

