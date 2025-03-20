New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Seattle Mariners MLB team partners with Nintendo to rep the Switch 2 on their jerseys

Nintendo has partnered with professional US baseball team the Seattle Mariners to wear the Switch 2 logo on their sleeves this season.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Seattle Mariners
1

The MLB’s Seattle Mariners and Nintendo are teaming up to spruce up the Mariners’ uniforms for this coming season. As the latest year of professional baseball gets ready to swing for the fences, they’ll be wearing the Nintendo and Switch 2 logos on their jerseys on both home and away uniforms.

The Seattle Mariners announced this partnership on the team’s social media earlier today. The group shared that they will using their new jerseys starting on Opening Day when the team takes the field on March 27, 2025:

This marks one of the biggest collaborative ads for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the United States so far. As everyone looks forward to the new console with anticipation this summer, many are looking forward to seeing a wealth of details on the Switch 2 when Nintendo hosts a special Direct assumedly full of game reveals for the new platform.

Either way, it looks like the Mariners will be here to remind us about the Nintendo Switch 2 at every baseball game. As we wait for new details on the console, stay tuned to the Switch 2 topic here at Shacknews for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

