Shack Together 055 - Xenoblade Chronicles X, Assassin's Creed Shadows feat. TJ Denzer

Welcome to episode 55 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest TJ Denzer to discuss his review of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, while also diving into the inexplicable announcement of Taco Bell's partnership with NVIDIA for AI integration. The show features the lovely, slightly belated "Operation Siege or Sham" segment, testing our knowledge of Rainbow Six Siege's numerous operations.

Today's episode covers several major releases, including our review of Assassin's Creed Shadows and an extensive preview lineup from GDC 2025 featuring titles like FBC: Firebreak, Winter Burrow, and The Finals Season 6. We also discuss Balatro's big win at the IGF GDC Awards 2025, where it took home Game of the Year honors.

In Story Time, we explore significant industry developments, including EA Sports College Football 26's player likeness payout details, Silent Hill F's platform reveal, and the formation of a united US-Canada video game workers union under CWA. We also cover NVIDIA's new partnership with GM for AI factory vehicles and Tesla's recall of 46,000 Cybertrucks. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

