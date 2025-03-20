What are Brute Wyverns in Monster Hunter Wilds? Brutes by name and by nature.

Monster Hunter Wilds Brute Wyverns are few in number compared to the roster in previous Monster Hunter games, but they play an important part of your journey. The two Brute Wyverns are the only source of their respective elements for quite a while, so plan on seeing them quite a lot.

This Monster Hunter Wilds guide explains what Brute Wyverns are and which ones are in the game.

Monster Hunter Wilds: All Brute Wyverns

As of launch, Monster Hunter Wilds only has two Brute Wyverns. This is a fairly broad classification for bird-like Wyverns that don't fly. Normally, you'd find series staples such as Barroth or Anjanath showing up from this category, but Wilds threw tradition out the window by adding two new Brute Wyverns.

Quematrice

Quematrice resembles a dinosaur with a rooster head, and it shoots sparks from its tail that explode, so it's not your usual Brute Wyvern that relies on, well, brute force. Unsurprisingly, Quematrice is a fire-aligned monster, and that means it's resistant to fire and weak to water. You'll find it in Windward Plains and, occasionally, the Ruins of Wyveria. Quematrice is your best source of fire-resistant gear and fire weapons early in the game and then again once you unlock high-rank hunts.

Rompopolo

Rompopolo is less easy to categorize than Quematrice, with its crow-like head, massive body, and inflatable appendages. This one lives exclusively in Oilwell Basin, and it spews poison. Make sure to bring antidotes and, if you have it, poison-resistant equipment. Rompopolo is weak to water. Several weapons, including the Dual Blades, have water-element forge trees later in the game, but if you're still getting started, Uth Duna weapons are your best bet for exploiting Rompopolo's weaknesses.

Rompopolo is the only way to get poison weapons and poison resistance until Gypceros shows up in the post-game.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, check out our guides for where to get Oricalcite, Nightflower Pollen, and Great Hornfly for high-level gear.