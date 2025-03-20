What are Flying Wyverns in Monster Hunter Wilds? Wilds' Flying Wyverns include some old favorites and two newcomers.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Flying Wyverns are the most common Wyvern type, at least until Capcom adds new monsters and Wilds' expansion. These are typically Apex Predators, the monsters who put up the biggest fights and rarely back down from other monsters if they pick a fight. They're also excellent sources of materials for crafting powerful equipment.

This Monster Hunter Wilds guide explains what Flying Wyverns are and which ones you can expect to find.

Monster Hunter Wilds: All Flying Wyverns

Flying Wyverns is the category where Monster Hunter's dragons live, though there are a few exceptions, such as the cat-like Nargacuga and the… whatever Khezu is. Wilds includes five Flying Wyverns at launch, most of which return from older games, with two new additions, including Wilds' flagship monster.

Rey Dau

Rey Dau is the first Flying Wyvern you'll encounter as part of the main story. This powerful electric dragon is, unsurprisingly, thunder-aligned, so it can shock you into immobility and follow up with a devastating finishing blow if you're not careful. Rey Dau is weak to ice, which is something you won't have access to until you've cleared Iceshard Cliffs.

Arkveld

Arkveld is Wilds' flagship monster, a former Construct that, for plot reasons, became something other than what its engineers intended. Arkveld's element is dragon, and like similar monsters, dragon is its main weakness. It'll take some concerted effort to get a dragon-aligned weapon before your first Arkveld fight, but Arkveld itself is a good source of dragon weapons in the post-game.

Rathian

Rathian, queen of Monster Hunter's dragons, returns and is much the same as she was in earlier games. Despite having fire as her primary weakness, Rathian can poison you with her tail as well. Bring dragon weapons along for this fight. Rathian live in Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, and Oilwell Basin.

Rathalos

Rathalos is the king of the skies, at least in Monster Hunter lore. This powerful dragon behaves in a manner similar to Rathian, but Rathalos has poison in his claws instead of his tail and is slightly more aggressive. Whatever weapon you used against Rathian should serve you well against him, too. Rathalos calls the Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, and Ruins of Wyveria home.

Gravios

Gravios is a giant fire dragon who also hails from Monster Hunter's earliest days. It lives in Oilwell Basin and the Ruins of Wyveria, and it's got the most weaknesses of any Flying Wyvern. Gravios is weak to water, ice, and dragon, so you've got plenty of choices when planning for battle against this one. You'll find Gravios in Oilwell Basin and the Ruins of Wyveria.

