Tesla's recalls over 46,000 Cybertrucks due to exterior panels falling off The latest recall on Cybertrucks was issued earlier this week as the company continues to bleed value due to controversies surrounding its CEO.

Tesla has issued yet another recall of the Cybertruck. This time around, it has been discovered that an exterior trim panel could delaminate and fall off the car, potentially increasing the risk of a crash. Over 46,000 Cybertrucks have been recalled to correct this defect, marking the third major recall of the vehicle since its launch in November 2023.

Tesla filed the latest Cybertruck recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on earlier this week. The issue surrounding this particular recall is in regards to an issue with the exterior panel “cant rail”:

Tesla, Inc. is recalling certain 2024-2025 Cybertruck vehicles. The cant rail, a stainless-steel exterior trim panel, can delaminate and detach from the vehicle.

Tesla (TSLA) has taken around a 40 percent drop since the beginning of 2025 as the company issues its third major recall for the Cybertruck.

Source: Google

As usual, Tesla is providing free upgrades and maintenance to Cybertrucks affected by this problem, but the number is hefty. 46,000 vehicles are said to be affected by this latest recall. It also comes after two other major recalls on the Cybertruck. The first was issued in April 2024 when it was discovered that the gas pedal cover could come loose and get stuck under the interior trim, leading to unintended acceleration. The second was issued in June 2024 in regards to an electrical issue that disabled the windshield wipers, which could be potentially disastrous in bad weather.

This latest Cybertruck recall also comes as Tesla (TSLA) stock has taken a nose dive, dropping around 40 percent of its value since the beginning of the year. As we watch for the latest details, stay tuned to the Tesla topic for more news and coverage.