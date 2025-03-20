ShackStream: Prepping for a red-eye flight in the Airbus A350 Jan is going to go through the setup of the iniBuilds Airbus A350 as he prepares to embark on an overnight flight.

Tonight, it's time to load up the Airbus A350 from iniBuilds and prepare it for a flight from Nadi International Airport in Fiji to Vancouver International Airport in Canada. This is a nearly 12-hour flight that will obviously not be concluded during the 2-hour stream, but it also means we can really take our time on getting everything set up properly.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan fire up all the extra add-ons and tools available, including the newly release Chase Plane camera add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. He'll make use of SayIntentions.AI to assist with boarding, pushback, and ATC guidance along the way. This is going to be a long one, so bring snacks!

