Endless Legend 2 has begun showing off factions & its first focuses heavily on defense The Kin of Sheredyn are survivors attempting to keep the colony they've built safe from outside threats.

Earlier this year, Amplitude Studios announced Endless Legend 2, the next 4X strategy game in its long-running Endless series. This week, the developer has revealed one of the first playable factions that will be in the game: The Kin of Sheredyn. This is a defensive faction that is capable of fortressing itself behind strong walls and frontlines. However, it might have to venture past those walls if it wants to complete its objective of tracking down its leader who went missing exploring mysterious ruins.

Amplitude Studios revealed Endless Legend 2’s first faction in a spotlight video released this week. It’s an interest twist to start the festivities with a defensive group, but the Kin of Sheredyn have quite a few interesting qualities going on. They are a group that is descended from settlers that came to the planet of Saiadha where Endless Legend 2 takes place decades prior. Unlike other factions, they are used to the harsh planet and have learned to survive it by fortifying themselves with strong walls to protect their settlements and strong upfront soldiers to form lines and protect backline aggressors. You can see a glimpse of them in action below.

One of the twists of Endless Legend that returns in the second game is that every faction has a unique end goal in addition to defeating or allying with the other factions. The Kin of Sheredyn have lost their leader, Commander Garin, who disappeared many years prior while searching ruins of the Endless. Garin is a mythical figure to the Kin, so they believe finding her would bring prosperity and leadership for their path forward.

The Kin will be just one of many factions to play in Endless Legend 2, so more spotlight videos and coverage are likely on the way as the game targets an early access launch soon. Stay tuned to the Endless series topic for more news and updates.