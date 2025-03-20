How to get Great Hornfly - Monster Hunter Wilds These are the traders who might have Great Hornfly, if you're lucky.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Great Hornfly is an essential part of crafting the Butterfly and King Beetle alpha and beta sets – and it's an item you can't actually track down for yourself. As of Monster Hunter Wilds' launch version, the only way to get them is by trading with a select few NPCs, and they won't always have what you need.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Great Hornfly guide explains how to get the rare bug and what you need to keep on hand for the traders who have it.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Great Hornfly

Two NPC traders have a chance of showing up with Great Hornfly in their pockets, but only once you finish the campaign and reach high rank. That's fine, as you can't craft the Butterfly and Beetle sets until then anyway. The traders who might have Great Hornfly are Gawdygog and Musharpeye, both of whom live in the Scarlet Forest's Wudwud Hideout. That area is a permanent fast travel location, so you don't have to bother with setting up a camp to get there quickly.

The downside is that both traders only have a few items in stock each day, at least until you complete the region's optional quest. You might get lucky and find Great Hornfly and even Oricalcite, or you might just end up with a selection of armor spheres and little else. Resting in your tent or resetting the environment will force a change in the trader's inventory, though the former costs Guild Points to do.

Some players reported getting Great Hornfly as an additional reward on rare occasions when they send Plumpeach the Wudwud on a gathering request with the Village Intermediary, which you can do after completing her Make Fluffy Dealings request. We haven't had that happen, though that doesn't mean it's impossible.

In short, it might take several resets before you find what you need.

Gawdygog sells one Great Hornfly for 10 Ancient Wyvern Coins. Depending on the day, Musharpeye may require one of the following:

Fine Scarlet Amber

Eternal Scarlet Amber

Sparkly Treasure

Bulky Treasure

The Treasure items only show up during Bountiful Treasure Emergence events in Scarlet Forest, and the two rarer types of Amber appear during upsurges and Colossal Amber Emergence events.

