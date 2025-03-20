Marvel Rivals continued to be in Twitch's February 2025 top 10 for its third month in a row It was joined by the rare appearance of a single-player game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

With another month behind us, StreamElements has put out its February 2025 State of the Stream report, and it once again spelled good news for Marvel Rivals. About three months after the game has been available, it’s also held a top 10 spot in Twitch’s most watched topics for each of those three months running. In a rare occasion, Marvel Rivals was joined by a single-player game this month, which was Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

StreamElements put out its February 2025 State of the Stream report with data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg earlier this week. There, we can see that Marvel Rivals was able to latch onto the #9 spot on Twitch’s Top 10 with 38 million hours viewed. That’s notably down from February, where the game had 76 million hours of viewing, but with contenders like Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto always taking up spots, its rare for a newcomer to hold a Top 10 on Twitch for more than a month, let alone three.

Marvel Rivals was able to hold its place on Twitch's Top 10 for three months in a row, taking the #9 spot with 38 million hours.

Meanwhile, closing out the Twitch Top 10 was another notable entry. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 had a surprise showing on the #10 spot of Twitch’s top 10 with 35 million hours viewed. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 came out at the start of February and had quite a bit of success, selling 1 million copies in a single day. It has also enjoyed critical praise and player enthusiasm across the board. Even then, it’s rare for a single-player game to break Twitch’s top 10, and while we don’t expect it will be back, it continues to speak well for Warhorse’s game.

With Marvel Rivals continuing to carry momentum for a third month in a row, it will be interesting to see how long it can stay in the spotlight, or even if it becomes a regular staple. Stay tuned for more StreamElements State of the Stream reporting right here at Shacknews.