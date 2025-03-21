How transmog works in Assassin's Creed Shadows Your armor and weapons don't have to be a mismatched collection of clashing colors in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

It seems like every box and dead body in Assassin's Creed Shadows wants to give you a new weapon, piece of armor, dapper-looking hat, or trinket to wear on your belt. They will have all manner of stats and bonuses, but you might not be in love with how they look. The good news is there is a simple solution to that: the joys of transmogrification.

To be able to transmog your items, you will need to recruit Heiji, the blacksmith. Being able to transmog items is tied to having him in your hideout and building him a forge. When that is done, it will unlock the Customize option in your inventory. When you are looking at any piece of gear in your Inventory screen, you can hit X on the keyboard or Y on the controller to bring up the Visual Customization menu. This is basically the transmog option.

You can change a weapon or item to look like any other that you have found, and you will be able to cycle through the different parts and decide to mix and match looks from a variety of weapons. For example, the Katana allows you to alter the blade, handle, guard, and saya individually.

Where to find the blacksmith

Heiji can be found as part of the Way of the Blacksmith quest which can be found in The League portion of the Objectives screen. Heiji is located in the firearm district of Sakai, which is on the east coast of the Izumi Settsu region. When you first arrive, you will just be told that he is at his smithy, which is near the shops. You can, if you wish, use Scouts to investigate this mission and narrow down his location, or you can explore the town.

