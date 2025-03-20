How to play Stage Defense in Warframe Stage Defense is the latest mode added to Warframe with the Techrot Encore. This is how to play it.

Stage Defense is a new mode added to Warframe with the Techrot Encore update that followed the Warframe: 1999 expansion. During Stage Defense, you will be helping the new Protoframe, Flare, to get his revenge against Viktor and the Scaldra who are trying to take over Hollvania.

How to play Stage Defense in Warframe

To play Stage Defense, you will need to be at Rank 4 with the Hex Syndicate. If you need to rank up with them, you can earn Standing by completing Bounties for them through the Hollvania Mall. You can also hand in Hex Treasures that are found during missions to Lettie at the Mall in exchange for Standing.

Once you have hit Rank 4, go to the Pom-2 PC in the Orbiter or the Hollvania Mall’s garage and select the “NavNow” option to access the map—Solstice Square is where you can play Stage Defense. Stage Defense can now appear as a Hollvania Bounty, depending on the Bounty rotation, so check the Bounty Board in the garage.

During this mode, you will need to defend Flare and Lizzie from waves of Scaldra enemies. It will mostly play out like a standard defense, but Flare will be playing guitar and using large speakers to stun enemies. You will need to play through three rounds, and the last round will feature more Eximus and unleash a Scaldra Screamer. These will rush the stage and attempt to blow themselves up and take out your protectees.

