Apex Legends goes Beast Mode with 24.1 Mid-Season Update The Power Sword is up for grabs leading up to Apex Legends' April Fools event.

Apex Legends is approaching the halfway point of this latest season. The team at Respawn isn't waiting until the start of another season to introduce new changes and some limited-time game modes. The upcoming 24.1 Mid-Season Update will prepare players for the new Beast Mode event while also rounding out some major tweaks that began a few seasons ago.

Apex Legends' Beast Mode event will unfold over the course of three weeks. The fun begins with a new Power Sword Royale mode. Every match will begin with a Power Sword spawned somewhere in the middle of the map. Like He-Man, anyone who claims this mighty weapon will have the power and be able to deal devastating close-range damage.



Source: Electronic Arts

After that, it's time to celebrate April Fool's Day. Content creator Apryze will introduce some hand-picked game modes for the week of April 1-7. After that, Solos mode will return from April 8-14.

As far as more permanent changes, Respawn will introduce big changes to Skirmisher classes in the next patch. These classes will receive the new Trailblazer perk, which offers a speed boost when sprinting towards an allied Skirmisher. They'll also get the new Charged Knock perk, offering an extra ability charge and a 50HP regen whenever they knock into an opponent. Existing perks will get some upgrades, as Void Passage will now have two charges and Void Nexus will be reusable with a 30-second cooldown.

Ranked players will now see their rankings reset based on a tier-based Split Reset rule rather than a cold turkey hard reset. This will have more players starting off with others who are at a similar skill level. More information on this and other changes can be found over on the Apex Legends website.

The Apex Legends 24.1 Mid-Season Update and the Beast Mode event will arrive this Tuesday, March 25. For more on some of the class changes that Respawn has been working on, be sure to check out our recent interview with designer John Larson.