Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch is a nostalgic beat-'em-up

I had an unusual experience while trying the alpha demo of Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch at the Day of the Devs during GDC 2025. During my 20-minute run, I saw many onlookers stop in their tracks and comment on how the game’s hand-drawn art style was fantastic and that they didn’t know that a Jay and Silent Bob game was coming out at all. Little did they know that this beat-’em-up passion project by Interabang Entertainment has been in the works for almost a decade. Back in 2016, the game reached its crowdfunding goal of $400,000 on Fig, and it’s only been within the last year or so that a hands-on demo has been available at gaming shows. Snoochie boochies, man.

“Are you even supposed to be here today?”

How dare they invade Quick Stop Groceries?

SOURCE: Interabang Entertainment

The demo begins in the Jersey Streets with Jay and Silent Bob jamming next to a boom box appropriately in front of Quick Stop Groceries. Fans of the “Clerks” and “Jay and Silent Bob” cinematic universe (aka the “View Askewniverse”) will no doubt recognize and appreciate all the references, particularly the locations and store names sprinkled throughout the game. Upon entering their favorite convenience store, the duo realizes that something is wrong and are forced to fight aggressive street hockey players and mindless teenagers staring at their phones. They eventually discover that a new shopping mall has sprung up out of nowhere and that it's having a strange effect on the town that needs to be stopped.

Chronic Blunt Punch follows in the footsteps of classic beat-’em-ups, like Streets of Rage, Final Fight, and The Simpsons. Both Jay and Silent Bob have light attacks that can be easily stringed together for combos as well as a slower but stronger heavy attack. They also have a dash that will quickly close the distance and a block that will shield them from enemy strikes. Marvel vs. Capcom fans will notice some of their more powerful abilities, like Jay executing turning into a Mega Man-like robot and Silent Bob spinning like M. Bison’s Psycho Crusher. Some of these moves require them to spend a portion of their blue energy meter, which builds by collecting nugs typically dropped by mobs.

“Ergo, you find yourself in a very actionable position.”

As you might suspect, Jay and Silent Bob work best as a two-player co-op team. While controlling Jay, I helped a stranger playing Silent Bob whenever he was surrounded by enemies and pointed out any health pickups that appeared after I cracked open a trash can. Though we never timed it right, both characters can perform a highly damaging tag-team ability and potentially save it for the boss, which was a gigantic hockey player at the end of the first level. Meanwhile, players going solo can switch control between Jay and Silent Bob on the fly, so not having a second player shouldn't be too debilitating.

Later on, both characters gain access to assists, which work like they do in Marvel vs. Capcom. Completing multi-hit combos builds the assist meter and can be spent to call in characters primarily from the films, giving plenty of opportunities for future cameos to appear. As for actors Jason Mewes (Jay) and Kevin Smith (Silent Bob), they have lent some of their voicework by way of grunts and catchphrases that can be occasionally heard throughout the game.

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch is slated to release on PC (Steam) in 2025, with the developer looking into potential ports to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

This preview was based on an alpha demo provided by the publisher at the Day of the Devs: San Francisco Edition event during GDC 2025.