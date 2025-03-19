All Wyvern types - Monster Hunter Wilds Which monsters count for the Wyvern bounties.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Wyverns might not be as plentfiul in number compared to previous games in the series, but there are still plenty to track down for parts and specific Wyvern bounties. Wilds just assumes you know what a Wyvern is, instead of telling you or offering an idea of where to look.

The information is tucked away in your field guide, but we've done the digging for you and listed all Monster Hunter Wilds Wyverns below.

Monster Hunter Wilds: All Wyverns

Monster Hunter has five Wyvern categories, but MH Wilds includes just three in its launch version. That'll likely change as Capcom adds new monsters in the game's free updates, but for now, you'll run into Bird Wyverns, Brute Wyverns, and Flying Wyverns. Ebony Odogaron is a Fanged Wyvern in other Monster Hunter games, but the variant you encounter in Wilds is a Construct monster – not a Fanged Wyvern.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Brute Wyverns

Brute Wyverns are birdlike monsters, but have no flight ability.

Rompopolo – Oilwell Basin

Quematrice – Windward Plains, Ruins of Wyveria

Monster Hunter Wilds: Bird Wyverns

Wilds' Bird Wyverns only appear after you unlock high rank and complete the main story. They won't appear during the first three chapters.

Yan Kut-Ku – Scarlet Forest, Iceshard Cliffs

Gypceros – Windward Cliffs (fallow), Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria

Monster Hunter Wilds Flying Wyverns

Flying Wyverns are the most numerous Wyvern type in Wilds, though note that Rathalos, Gravios, and Rathian only appear in high rank environments. Arkveld won't show up in the wild as a hunt-able monster until you complete chapter six.

Rey Dau – Windward Plains (Sandtide)

Arkveld – Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Iceshard Cliffs, Ruins of Wyveria

Rathalos – Scarlet Forest, Oilwell Basin, Ruins of Wyveria

Rathian – Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest

Gravios – Oilwell Basin, Ruins of Wyveria

For more help, check out our guides for finding Nightflower Pollen and Windward Aloe in all its forms.