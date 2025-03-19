Players complete Split Fiction's 'Laser Hell' challenge for trip to Hazelight Studios The secret challenge was hard enough that Josef Fares promised to give the first players to prove they beat it a chance to see the studio's next game.

In Split Fiction, there is a secret late-game challenge that promises to be one of the most difficult you’ll face. Aptly called “Laser Hell,” Josef Fares made a promise that any duo that could prove they beat it would get to go to Hazelight Studios’ main office in Sweden to get a peek at the next game Hazelight is working on. A pair of intrepid players have completed the task, and with it, punched their ticket to visit Fares and Hazelight on their home turf.

Josef Fares acknowledged the completion of the Laser Hell challenge in a recent post on social media. Reportedly, two Chinese players, sharkOvO and E1uM4y, were able to accomplish the feat and posted the footage on their bilibili accounts. For that, Fares congratulated the two and promised to remain true to his word.

Congrats to sharkOvO and E1uM4y for finishing the secret challenge ”Laser Hell” in Split Ficton. Very impressive! I will keep my promise and invite you both to Sweden for an early look of our next game.

We´ll be in touch! — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) March 19, 2025

For those not in the know, Laser Hell is a secret challenge in Split Fiction. It’s not one you have to do to complete the game, and good thing too, because it’s a tough one that requires some pinpoint tandem platforming through a barrage of lasers, hence the name. We never completed it by the time our Shacknews review posted, but we were aware of the challenge and its difficulty.

It’s good on Fares staying true to his word, and it looks like sharkOvO and E1uM4y can look forward to seeing what Hazelight has up its sleeves next. As we wait to see what comes next ourselves, stay tuned to the Hazelight Studios topic here at Shacknews.