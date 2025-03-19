How to get Nightflower Pollen - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's how to make the Ephemeral Blossoms bloom.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Nightflower Pollen is one of the game's most difficult items to collect and comes with a specific set of environmental requirements that have to be active before the pollen will even appear. You'll need to check the sky at night to see what moon phase you're in and rest to advance time accordingly – or you can just start The Desert Knows Not The Sea quest as many times as you need to get it.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Nightflower Pollen guide explains where to get this rare item and how to force the right environmental conditions.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Nightflower Pollen location

Nightflower Pollen comes from Ephemeral Blossom in the Windward Plains and Scarlet Forest, but only under the light of the full moon. Wilds has no in-game moon phase tracker, so you won't find any information about it in the environment overview section of your map. Instead, you'll have to wait until the moon rises, go outside, and see for yourself. Phases change each in-game night. When the right side of the moon is lit, but the entire sphere isn't, you'll know the next night will feature a full moon.

Rest until the next evening, and save your game. If you're in Windward Plains, you'll want to travel to Area 14 or Area 17. In the Scarlet Forest, Ephemeral Blossoms grow in Area 10 and Area 3, the latter of which you have to glide with your Seikret to reach. Each location has just one plant, and you can use your map's icon tracker to find Ephemeral Blossom locations after you've found one.

Once the moon rises, the Ephemeral Blossoms should bloom, though the process may not happen immediately. If not, wait a minute or two, and the pollen should appear for you to collect.

If it still won't bloom, you may need to try a few fixes. Close and open the game, then rest until the full moon gain. If that doesn't work, try resting until evening on the night of the full moon, instead of waking up at night.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to farm Nightflower Pollen

Any time you rest or start a quest, you'll reset the environment, which means you can collect Nightflower Pollen again – during a full moon. Spending 1,800 Guild Points isn't a very efficient way to farm items, but you can take on The Desert Knows Not The Sea quest any time after defeating a high-rank Balahara. This quest isn't available until you do slay or capture a high-rank Balahara.

For more tips, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds monster weakness guide and our explainer for what's different between high rank A and B armor sets.