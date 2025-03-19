How to get Windward Aloe - Monster Hunter Wilds Here's how to get all three types of Windward Aloe.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Windward Aloe item comes in three varieties, two of which you need for crafting and trading purposes. As with most things in Wilds, the game does little to help you figure out how to get the rarer versions of this particular item, and one of them is quite rare indeed.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Windward Aloe guide explains how to get all versions of the item, including Fine Windward Aloe and Great Windward Aloe.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Windward Aloe location

Standard Windward Aloe grows in the Windward Plains region during seasons of fallow and plenty, though as with most plant items, you have a better chance of finding more Windward Aloe during the season of plenty. It grows in scattered locations across the surface – never underground – and during the season of plenty, you can find several clusters around Area 13's oasis and near the pop-up campsite in Area 8.

Monster Hunter Wilds marks these locations on the map as "Windward Succulent," but the item you get from harvesting is aloe. Since aloe is classified as a special item, the Botanist skill won't affect how many pieces of aloe you get when harvesting. It'll just be one, every time.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Fine Windward Aloe location

Fine Windward Aloe shows up in the same places as regular Windward Aloe, but with a few extra requirements. They drop from sparkling succulent plants – you can tell it's the right one if white orbs of light are floating around it – and we've only found them during Windward Aloe Upsurge events. Check the environment overview section on your map to see if there's an upsurge. You can rest at a tent to reset the environment to see if an upsurge occurs.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Great Windward Aloe location

Great Windward Aloe is even more rare than Fine Windward Aloe. It only drops from a giant succulent during a Windward Aloe Upsurge event, and like with Fine Windward Aloe, the event only happens in the season of plenty. These upsurge events are random, but you can check the forecast to see if one is upcoming. If not, rest in your tent and try again, or reload and try again, if you don't want to use your Guild Points.

Fine and Great Windward Aloe show up as trade requirements for important items, including Sinister Cloth, so while you won't need a truckload of them, plan on having to search out at least a few.

