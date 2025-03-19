New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 19, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another episode of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Even Pikachu is on the Dodgers roster

How much help do they need?

KCD2 VR mod

Getting jumped by 3 dudes in VR is going to be awesome.

The Mandalorian movie is the cheapest Star Wars flick since ROTS

That's actually a positive sign, I think. Extremely cautiously optimistic about this.

Sonic 4 releases 2 years from today

Wake me up when one of these movies introduces Silver.

Nintendo handhelds throughout the years

I love that each of these devices defined a generation of gamers. Switch 2 reveal hype!

Shadow bonds with Batman

I'm usually not into these crossover comics, but this one intrigues me.

Season 2 of Quarterback is coming

Going to be some sad storylines in this one.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Michael Fassbender in front of Elizabeth Tower in Black Bag.
What's the highest valuation on Bubbletron today? Black Bag.
Source: Focus Features

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

