Evening Reading - March 19, 2025

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- M64 console teased by ModRetro's Palmer Luckey
- Taco Bell parent company partners with NVIDIA to help integrate AI
- Marvel Rivals devs say 'nothing is out of the question' for the roster
- To a T finds humor in having a disability
- The Finals adds its unique flavor to a permanent Team Deathmatch mode in Season 6
- Palworld Update 0.5.0 patch notes bring crossplay to the game
- EA Sports College Football 26 to increase NIL payouts to $1,500
- Apple & Google face antitrust charges as EU defies threat of Trump tariffs
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Even Pikachu is on the Dodgers roster
The Dodgers and Cubs really had life-size Pikachus on the field ahead of their season opener in Tokyo 😭— Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) March 18, 2025
🎥: @SportsNetLA
pic.twitter.com/7ONOrWsJr2
How much help do they need?
KCD2 VR mod
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 VR Mod Releasing Soon!— Flat2VR 🔜 GDC (@Flat2VR) March 19, 2025
LukeRoss has been working on a VR mod for KCD2 and should be releasing it soon on his Patreon.
(video by Brandon) pic.twitter.com/6m0nRxHCs0
Getting jumped by 3 dudes in VR is going to be awesome.
The Mandalorian movie is the cheapest Star Wars flick since ROTS
‘THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU’ has a $166M budget.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 19, 2025
The cheapest Star Wars film made since ‘REVENGE OF THE SITH’
(Source: https://t.co/cfKP35nQyo) pic.twitter.com/UZVgznuTyG
That's actually a positive sign, I think. Extremely cautiously optimistic about this.
Sonic 4 releases 2 years from today
Sonic 4 comes out in 2 years from today. #SonicMovie4 pic.twitter.com/eyHPiSbGVg— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 19, 2025
Wake me up when one of these movies introduces Silver.
Nintendo handhelds throughout the years
18x18 Nintendo Handhelds#aseprite #pixelart #dotpict #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/UsObOBpiYj— Haykira (Commissions open) (@Haykira_) March 18, 2025
I love that each of these devices defined a generation of gamers. Switch 2 reveal hype!
Shadow bonds with Batman
Why are they both traumadumping pic.twitter.com/Ecr51WoZGx— HAWK TUAH (@amongusfartvore) March 19, 2025
I'm usually not into these crossover comics, but this one intrigues me.
Season 2 of Quarterback is coming
First there was Quarterback, then came Receiver, and now...Mascots? 😏— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) March 19, 2025
Quarterback Season 2 coming this July only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/9IjOoebRY0
Going to be some sad storylines in this one.
-
