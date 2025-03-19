Evening Reading - March 19, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Even Pikachu is on the Dodgers roster

The Dodgers and Cubs really had life-size Pikachus on the field ahead of their season opener in Tokyo 😭



🎥: @SportsNetLA

pic.twitter.com/7ONOrWsJr2 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) March 18, 2025

How much help do they need?

KCD2 VR mod

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 VR Mod Releasing Soon!



LukeRoss has been working on a VR mod for KCD2 and should be releasing it soon on his Patreon.



(video by Brandon) pic.twitter.com/6m0nRxHCs0 — Flat2VR 🔜 GDC (@Flat2VR) March 19, 2025

Getting jumped by 3 dudes in VR is going to be awesome.

The Mandalorian movie is the cheapest Star Wars flick since ROTS

‘THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU’ has a $166M budget.



The cheapest Star Wars film made since ‘REVENGE OF THE SITH’



(Source: https://t.co/cfKP35nQyo) pic.twitter.com/UZVgznuTyG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 19, 2025

That's actually a positive sign, I think. Extremely cautiously optimistic about this.

Sonic 4 releases 2 years from today

Sonic 4 comes out in 2 years from today. #SonicMovie4 pic.twitter.com/eyHPiSbGVg — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 19, 2025

Wake me up when one of these movies introduces Silver.

Nintendo handhelds throughout the years

I love that each of these devices defined a generation of gamers. Switch 2 reveal hype!

Shadow bonds with Batman

Why are they both traumadumping pic.twitter.com/Ecr51WoZGx — HAWK TUAH (@amongusfartvore) March 19, 2025

I'm usually not into these crossover comics, but this one intrigues me.

Season 2 of Quarterback is coming

First there was Quarterback, then came Receiver, and now...Mascots? 😏



Quarterback Season 2 coming this July only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/9IjOoebRY0 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) March 19, 2025

Going to be some sad storylines in this one.

