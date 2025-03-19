New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to find Temple's Prex Card in Warframe

If you are a Prex Card collector, you will need to pay a visit to the Roundtable Pub to get Temple's.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

Prex Cards are collectible items in Warframe, and each new Warframe that is released brings a new Prex Card with it. They are normally hidden somewhere in the world but can be devilishly hard to find if you don't know where to look. This is where you will find Temple's Prex Card.

Where to find Temple's Prex Card in Warframe

Where to find the Temple Prex card in Warframe
Source: Shacknews

To find the Temple Prex card, you will need to visit the Roundtable Bar in Hollvania Mall. When you spawn into the mall, turn left, and you will find the bar right in front of you. Head inside, then walk around to the left side and follow the bar all the way around. As you reach the far side of the room, you will see a stage at the back. 

Depending on your Hex Standing level, you may see Flare sitting there with Lizzie, the sentient guitar, as long as you are at Rank 4 with them. To the right, you will see a bar table, and beside that table, on the ground, is the Prex card. It is very difficult to see, so you may need to wiggle around a bit to get the option to pick it up.

Now that you have the Prex Card make sure you check out how to actually get your hands on Temple if you haven't already added him to your collection. Also, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola