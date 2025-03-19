Where to find Temple's Prex Card in Warframe If you are a Prex Card collector, you will need to pay a visit to the Roundtable Pub to get Temple's.

Prex Cards are collectible items in Warframe, and each new Warframe that is released brings a new Prex Card with it. They are normally hidden somewhere in the world but can be devilishly hard to find if you don't know where to look. This is where you will find Temple's Prex Card.

Where to find Temple's Prex Card in Warframe

Source: Shacknews

To find the Temple Prex card, you will need to visit the Roundtable Bar in Hollvania Mall. When you spawn into the mall, turn left, and you will find the bar right in front of you. Head inside, then walk around to the left side and follow the bar all the way around. As you reach the far side of the room, you will see a stage at the back.

Depending on your Hex Standing level, you may see Flare sitting there with Lizzie, the sentient guitar, as long as you are at Rank 4 with them. To the right, you will see a bar table, and beside that table, on the ground, is the Prex card. It is very difficult to see, so you may need to wiggle around a bit to get the option to pick it up.

Now that you have the Prex Card make sure you check out how to actually get your hands on Temple if you haven't already added him to your collection. Also, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.