How to get Temple in Warframe Temple is the latest addition to Warframe, and this is how you get the stage shredding guitar hero.

Temple is the newest Waframe, and it was introduced to the game in the Techrot Encore update. They are the first Warframe to arrive in the game at the same time as their Protoframe, Flare Valeron. Getting them might not be something you can do straight away, unless you are willing to pay some Platinum in the store, however.

How to get Temple in Warframe

Source: Digital Extremes

To get Temple, you will need to play the new Stage Defense mode. Doing so can earn you the blueprints that you will need for Temple as rewards. If they don't drop, you will also get a resource called Beating Heartstrings. If you bring these to Flare in the back of the Roundtable Pub that has been added to Hollvania Mall, you can buy the components from him.

Source: Shacknews

The Roundtable Pub can be found directly to the left of where you spawn in at the Mall. Head inside and you will find Flare seated at the back on the stage. You will need to be Rank 4 with the Hex Syndicate and have finished The Hex Quest Finale for him to be there. He will sell you the components for the following prices:

Main Temple Blueprint - 195 Beating Heartstrings

Temple Systems Blueprint - 65 Beating Heartstrings

Temple Chassis Blueprint - 65 Beating Heartstrings

Temple Neuroptics Blueprint - 65 Beating Heartstrings

To access Stage Defense, you will also need to be Rank 4 with the Hex Syndicate, interact with the Pom-2 PC in the Orbiter or at the Mall, and then select the Square Defense mission in Solstice Square. It may also be a Bounty option at the mall, depending on the rotation.

Temple’s Abilities

Passive - Backbeat Play abilities in sync with the Backbeat metronome to invigorate ability effects while increasing Ability Efficiency by 50%.

Ability 1 - Pyrotechnics Blast targeted enemies with pillars of Heat Damage. Backbeat Timing: Ignite even more pillars. Increases the Duration and Heat Damage of Ripper’s Wail when it deals damage. This is Temple’s Helminth and Railjack ability.

Blast targeted enemies with pillars of Heat Damage. Backbeat Timing: Ignite even more pillars. Increases the Duration and Heat Damage of Ripper’s Wail when it deals damage. This is Temple’s Helminth and Railjack ability. Ability 2 - Overdrive Drive loudspeakers into epic distortion to create a damaging wave of Heat Damage while also increasing vulnerability to Critical Chance. Backbeat Timing: Doubles Critical Chance. Increases the duration and Heat Damage of Ripper’s Wail when it deals damage.

Drive loudspeakers into epic distortion to create a damaging wave of Heat Damage while also increasing vulnerability to Critical Chance. Backbeat Timing: Doubles Critical Chance. Increases the duration and Heat Damage of Ripper’s Wail when it deals damage. Ability 3 - Ripper’s Wail Rip on the guitar to make Temple briefly invulnerable while healing them. Ally’s weapons in Affinity Range are lit-up with extra Heat Damage each time an ability is used on the Backbeat. Backbeat Timing: Invulnerability lasts longer.

Rip on the guitar to make Temple briefly invulnerable while healing them. Ally’s weapons in Affinity Range are lit-up with extra Heat Damage each time an ability is used on the Backbeat. Backbeat Timing: Invulnerability lasts longer. Ability 4 - Exalted Solo Once a charge has been built up on the Backbeat metronome, set Lizzie aflame and torch enemies with Heat. While aimed, Lizzie blasts enemies with thunderous elemental sound waves, use ability controls to change the Elemental Damage type. Backbeat Timing: No Energy consumed.

Be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.