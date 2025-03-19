ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 557 Super Mario Land 2 is front and center on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re starting another brand new playthrough. It feels like it has been a while since we played an original Game Boy game on the show but that changes tonight. This evening we’re playing one of the best, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins. I have fond memories growing up playing this game in Sears as a kid. For those of you who don’t know, Sears was a department store that sold all kinds of things, including video games.

Super Mario Land 2 took what made Mario fun and converted it into a portable adventure. The game has great music like the overworld map theme as well as the Space Zone theme. It also is one of the first appearances of Wario as well as the carrot power up that turns Mario into a bunny. Super Mario Land 2 isn’t that long so it could be another two-for-one night on the Stevetendo Show. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join the Stevetendo Show for the start of a Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins playthrough.

You know you've arrived when you have a whole zone named after you!

©Nintendo

