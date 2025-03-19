Palworld Update 0.5.0 patch notes bring crossplay to the game Console and PC players can now team up and play together in Palworld, and Photo Mode has also come to the game.

The latest major patch for creature collecting sandbox Palworld has been released, and Update 0.5.0 has quite a lot going on. For one, the game now has crossplay, meaning console and PC players can now join up and play together. Moreover, a proper photo mode has been added, as well as a new “Dimensional Pal Storage” that boasts much more storage of creatures and inventory than previously possible.

Palworld Update 0.5.0 patch notes

Pocketpair released Palworld Update 0.5.0 and it’s accompanying patch notes this week, marking one of the biggest changes to the game in a while. Crossplay itself is a huge bonus for the game, allowing Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC players to join up and adventure together. The only caveat there is dedicated servers are still not ready for PS5 and support for them will be added to the platform at a later date. On the matter of the Dimensional Pal Storage, it gives a storage space with 10 times as many slots as a normal Palbox, and it’s accessible by guilds, making it a fantastic collective storage for groups. You can read on to see other changes in the notes below.

New Content

Crossplay! Cross-play is now available across all platforms.

Global Palbox Store Pal data in the Global Palbox and transfer Pals between worlds!

Dimensional Pal Storage A new storage system with 10 times the capacity of a regular Palbox! Guild members can access it, and it can also be used as a personal storage with private settings.

Cosmetic Armour System! You can now equip armour cosmetically in the Antique Dresser. Change your character’s appearance without affecting armour stats!

Photo Mode Accessible from the Pal Command Wheel. Hide the UI and move the camera around to take stunning screenshots.

Drafting Table Combine low-rarity blueprints to create higher-rarity ones!

Dedicated Servers for Mac

Specification Adjustments

Buildings can now be placed even if they overlap with a Pal

When connecting foundations or roofs, the connected pieces will now automatically align in the same direction

Assigning an Ice Pal to the Flea Market will slow down item decay in storage and sales

Added torches at the entrances of random dungeons for better visibility

Players can now sit on chairs and cushions

Some weapons that dealt ultra-high damage to trees will no longer drop items upon destruction

Added new NPCs and improved NPC behaviour during conversations

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted elemental chest rewards. Dog Coins will always drop from these chests and they also have a small chance of containing work suitability books. (Existing chests in current worlds will retain old drop tables; new ones will follow the updated table.)

Increased EXP gained from defeating the Attack Chopper

Increased the DPS of Flamethrowers

Adjusted the default attack used by Electric and Dark Pals when all active skills are on cooldown, making them more in line with the other elements

Some human NPCs now have work suitability and work animations when assigned tasks at a base

Summoned raid bosses can no longer damage other bases

Added Water attribute to Dumud

NPC event rewards have been adjusted. To maintain fairness, all NPC conversation logs have been reset, allowing players to claim rewards again!

UI

Favourites have been categorised into Favourite 1, 2, and 3 groups

Holding the +/- button in the Pal Soul Enhancement UI will now continuously increase/decrease values

Added a new sorting option for Pal Box: Sort by Work Suitability Level

Added a "Extra Large" text size option

Added Fullscreen Mode

Achievements

Added several new achievements

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could get launched into space while climbing

Fixed a bug where getting stunned by an enemy while riding a flying Pal over water would send the player flying into the sky

Fixed an issue where commanding a summoned Pal to attack would also target the Black Marketeer and Medal Merchant

Fixed a bug where Bounty Tokens with identical passive effects did not stack properly

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes get launched upward when dismounting Azurmane

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where Pals could get stuck on top of feed boxes

Fixed an issue where raiding NPCs could attack players through walls if they couldn't reach them

Fixed a bug on dedicated servers where Bounty Token effects were not applied upon login

Fixed an issue where attacking some NPCs did not add to the player's crime level

Various many other minor bug fixes

That covers the Palworld Update 0.5.0 patch notes. Be sure to follow the Palworld topic for further updates and news.