Marvel Rivals devs say 'nothing is out of the question' for the roster Marvel Games Executive Producer Danny Koo says we can expect more additions like Jeff the Land Shark and Peni Parker.

Marvel Rivals is pretty great, and a big part of that is that its deep hero pool doesn’t just have Marvel’s most popular characters. Yes, Spider-Man and Wolverine are there, but so are lesser-known quantities like Peni Parker, Jeff the Land Shark, Squirrel Girl, and Magik. And Marvel Games says that will continue to be the case. Not only will we continue to see our favorites, but the devs quite literally said “nothing is out of the question” when it comes to what characters could be playable in Marvel Rivals.

These were the words of Marvel Games Executive Producer Danny Koo, who recently spoke about Marvel Rivals with PC Gamer. According to Koo, it’s not entirely about what heroes are popular. It’s also about what the game needs for mechanics and how to make any hero play different from the characters already in the game:

We throw in some curve balls; you might not even know who they are, to make the roster more interesting… Nothing is out of the question for now. But we focus on making sure the characters are distinct from each other. For example, Hulk and Red Hulk roughly have the same silhouette, so we may not want to do that one.

Luna Snow is a character that many might not have known before Marvel Rivals came out, but she is a popular pick in the game's roster.

Source: Marvel Games

Truly, Jeff the Land Shark has had a breakout appearance in Marvel Rivals. We’d venture to say that your average Marvel enthusiast probably knew little about Jeff coming into this game, but his fun playstyle is exactly the kind of thing Koo is talking about:

Whenever we have a character, we'll come up with a character background, who they are, and the comic references that appear in what they do, and we'll hand it over to the design team. Then they'll come up with some ideas, and we'll both agree on what their baseline is. When we feel good about [the hero], we go into production.

And that’s how we ended up with Luna Snow, Squirrel Girl, Magik, and Adam Warlock playing the way they do as well. The Human Torch and The Thing of Fantastic Four were the latest heroes to come to the game, but rumors have been rampant with whispers like Jubilee, Professor Xavier, Nightcrawler, and other characters we might not have expected until we saw this game’s starting roster. For more updates and news as it drops, stay tuned to the Marvel Rivals topic here at Shacknews.