Taco Bell parent company partners with NVIDIA to help integrate AI Yum! Brands will use AI to take orders, computer vision, and help assess the efficiency of its restaurants.

Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC are about to receive an AI upgrade thanks to a new partnership between Yum! Brands and NVIDIA. The food company will utilize NVIDIA’s AI technology to improve areas of its business operations.



Source: NVIDIA

On March 19, 2025, Yum! Brands released a press statement regarding its collaboration with NVIDIA. The partnership will see NVIDIA technology come to the restaurants in the form of voice automated order-taking AI agents, computer vision enhanced operations, and accelerated restaurant intelligence in Q2 2025. These points were expanded upon in the press release.

Voice Automated Order-Taking AI Agents: Advancing drive-thru and call center operations with conversational AI, powered by NVIDIA Riva and NVIDIA NIM microservices, that adapts to human speech patterns, understands complex menus and customer preferences and enables a more natural, seamless ordering experience

Computer Vision Enhanced Operations: Deploying NVIDIA-powered computer vision to optimize drive-thru efficiency and back-of-house labor management through real-time analytics and alerts

Accelerated Restaurant Intelligence: Utilizing AI-driven analytics and agents to assess restaurant performance, generating personalized action plans for restaurant managers based on best practices from top-performing locations

Yum! Brands had already trialed some AI solutions in a few Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants. This partnership will see it roll out support to 500 restaurants across Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Habit Burger in the second quarter of 2025.

What’s unique here is that the intelligence built using NVIDIA software will be proprietary to Yum! Brands. This will allow it to customize and evolve the technology. This new partnership will see the AI be brought under the company’s Byte by Yum! umbrella.

As one of the leaders in AI tech, NVIDIA has seen a lot of adoption of its technology. However, this marks a first for NVIDIA, as it has previously never partnered with a restaurant company. It was just today that NVIDIA announced that General Motors would be using its chips in AI training models; so far it’s been a busy week for the company.