How to farm Oricalcite - Monster Hunter Wilds Including the best monster parts to smelt for Oricalcite.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Oricalcite is something you'll need plenty of once you reach the post-game and unlock the strongest gear sets. It's an essential component in making Artian weapons even stronger than usual, and collecting it becomes part of Wilds' endgame routine.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Oricalcite farm guide explains the best ways to get plenty of Oricalcite fast.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Oricalcite

You have two ways to get Oricalcite. One is by trading Ancient Wyvern Coins with Gawdygog, the Wudwud trader in Scarlet Forest, though he only has two Oricalcite per visit until he resets his stock. One piece of Oricalcite costs 10 Ancient Wyvern Coins.

The other way to get Oricalcite is by melding items at the Everforge in Azuz. You might find some in your festival shares, but it's incredibly rare to get any this way. The better method is by melding monster parts in the forge with Roqul to see what you get. Note that this is separate from using the Melding Pot in Suja, as the latter won't get you Oricalcite.

There's a small chance you'll get some from selecting the Festival Shares option, though Roqul tends to have other, less rare items for you instead. Once you unlock the option to smelt monster parts, specifically gems, in the Everforge, you'll have a chance to get Oricalcite as a byproduct.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Oricalcite farm

Your best bet for farming Oricalcite is by tossing Wyvern Gems into the forge, as you can get roughly 800 points from a single gem depending on whether it comes from an apex predator. Arkveld Gems are even better, as those are worth 1,000 points. You need 300 smelting points to get a single item, so one Arkveld Gem gets you three shots at walking away with Oricalcite.

That means hunting Arkveld a lot, but Arkveld Gems are fairly common drops when you break its horns, wings, and tail. With a bit of luck, you might be able to get several gems from a single hunt.

For more help in Monster Hunter Wilds, check out our guide for unlocking Murtabank as a gatherer, and brush up on why you should pay attention to affinity with your gear.