What is your Field Pouch? - Monster Hunter Wilds Including how to get items and monster parts out of your field pouch.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Field Pouch is one of several confusing and vaguely explained menus the game throws at you and assumes you understand. It's probably greyed out if you're at camp and recently visited your tent, though when you're in the wild, it's one of the most important things you'll have with you.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Field Pouch guide explains what this feature does and why you should make visiting your tent a habit.

Monster Hunter Wilds Field Pouch explained

The Field Pouch is where everything you collect while you're exploring away from a camp goes. It stores anything you pick up in the wild – ammo material, herbs, monster parts, literally anything, as long as it's not part of an auto-craft scheme you've set up. The Field Pouch is separate from your item pouch, but it will replenish items in your item pouch. For example, if your item loadout has two Screamer Pods, and you collect more, one will go to your item pouch and the other two will stay in your Field Pouch.

This replenishing happens automatically, but only if there's room in your item pouch. For example, if you had three Screamer Pods in your item pouch already and use one, the Field Pouch won't automatically replenish them with extra pods you had in there. You'll have to do that manually, and you can only do that by a rather convoluted process at a camp.

Head inside your tent – at a pop-up camp or at a base camp – and the Field Pouch will automatically send your items to the Item Box. You'll have to take them from the box and put them into your item pouch manually. Resting in a tent or starting a quest won't automatically restock the items in your item pouch.

Monster parts also get sent to your item box, and you can have Gemma craft something using them without you having to shuffle them around to different locations.

