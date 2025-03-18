How to unlock and use the Support Ship - Monster Hunter Wilds How to get rare items delivered to your camp.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Support Ship is your ticket to getting rare items without having to scout for them yourself. The Support Ship unlocks later in the game, and you can't actually guarantee what items it'll bring you. However, everything it offers when it docks is something useful you can use in one way or another.

Our Monster Hunter Wilds Support Ship guide explains how to unlock this feature and what it might bring to your camp.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to unlock the Support Ship

The Support Ship unlocks once you enter Wilds' post-game and unlock high rank, after completing the third chapter. There's no way to unlock it earlier, so you'll just have to wait until then. Then again, there's not really a need to unlock it earlier, as you can get through most of the early game without having to worry about farming too many items.

Monster Hunter Wilds: How does the Support Ship work?

The support ship arrives at your base camp in Windward Plains periodically, and Santiago, the proprietor, brings with him a random selection of items. It seems as if the usual pattern is that the ship is gone for three in-game days, then returns and stays for three in-game days. You'll see a notice pop up on the screen telling you when the ship is at your camp.

The items on offer could be monster parts or healing items, or Santiago might even have some valuable weapons for sale. There's no way to know for sure what he'll bring, but you can request a specific item type to increase the chance that you get what you're after.

The categories are:

Medicinal items – high-level recovery items

Equipment materials – monster parts and other crafting items

Miscellaneous items – items for trading, rare weapons, rare equipment

Any – Santiago brings a mix of different items

Purchasing anything from Santiago costs Guild Points. These aren't exactly hard to come by, but it does take time to accumulate a lot of them. Think carefully before deciding what to spend them on.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds help, check out our guide for all achievements and trophies, and brush up on what all the decorations and jewels do.