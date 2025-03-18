Evening Reading - March 18, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another fine Tuesday. It’s been an incredible day of reviews and previews. Much of our team is away at GDC 2025 in San Francisco this week, so that means much more thrilling content is on the way. That said, today’s posting is coming to a close and it’s time to settle it with another Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

Away team is killing it at GDC 2025 this week. Good luck to Donovan, Ozzie, and Greg as they work hard to bring you all sorts of good content!

Don’t tell the king his kingdom is dead

That time of the year again when big single player games are declared dead.



Use your imagination.



They're not.



They just have to be good. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) March 18, 2025

You will never convince the director of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin that single-player games don’t have still a place in this world.

Square Enix goes HAM on its new sale ad, with Ben Starr’s help

Final Fantasy 16 is the best thing that ever happened, if only because it introduced us all to the absolute gem that is Ben Starr.

Put the fries in the bag and he appears

Joe Hendry is quickly becoming my favorite current wrestler. Stellar in the ring, stellar on the mic, stellar on socials. The whole package.

Sorry Nata

Actually, based on what happened to him, I’d think Nata would be all for the killing.

T-1000 almost makes me want to play MK1

Ok Guys, Part 3 of the biggest tease fatality for T1000, The most Iconic Walk in film history, was a huge undertaking to get this right. This scene is burnt literally in my head. So trying to animate/duplicate this in 3d and was a Challenge. Hope I did it justice… pic.twitter.com/FHaDCumyB5 — Brad Faucheux (@BradFaucheux) March 18, 2025

The liquid terminator walk out of the fire is pretty damn good, I have to admit.

RDE does Q moves

This guy is always hilarious, but he caught me off guard with the Q move set tonight.

